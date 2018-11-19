Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $82.34 Million Position in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,658 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $82,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

