Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 748,022 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 748,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

