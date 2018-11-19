Artex Coin Market Capitalization Tops $7,058.00 (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Artex Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Artex Coin has a total market cap of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artex Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000084 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

Artex Coin (ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Artex Coin

Artex Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

