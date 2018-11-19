Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Given $11.63 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Aspen Group’s rating score has improved by 24.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aspen Group an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 82,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,442. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

