Associated Banc Corp Has $9.86 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

