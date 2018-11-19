AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 4,080 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 5,630 ($73.57) to GBX 6,100 ($79.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,905.53 ($77.17).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,220 ($81.28) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

