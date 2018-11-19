AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Raised to GBX 6,800 at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cfra set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,905.53 ($77.17).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,204 ($81.07) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.