AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 21st. Analysts expect AstroNova to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect AstroNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AstroNova stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

In other news, Director Harold Schofield sold 4,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,149 shares in the company, valued at $379,507.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

