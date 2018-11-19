Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

ACBI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

