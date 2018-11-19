Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 211,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $99.77.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/atmos-energy-co-ato-shares-sold-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.