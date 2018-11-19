AtriCure (ATRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AtriCure by 958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in AtriCure by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 114,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,255,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

