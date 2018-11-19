AtriCure (ATRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

ATRC traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $30.69. 214,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,699. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.