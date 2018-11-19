Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,721,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,324,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total value of $482,850.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,539 shares of company stock worth $17,336,818 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $107.61 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

