Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,721,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,659. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $107.61 and a one year high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

In related news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,539 shares of company stock worth $17,336,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

