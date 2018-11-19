AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,287,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,757,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 301,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,057,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AutoZone by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,612,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MED upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

NYSE:AZO opened at $827.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $832.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

