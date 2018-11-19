AVINOC Market Capitalization Reaches $3.80 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $249.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00135664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00208043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.20 or 0.08236289 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008886 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,275,340 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

AVINOC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

