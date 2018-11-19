Axa Has $60.84 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273,680 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,116 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,385,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,729,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,603,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,344,000 after acquiring an additional 424,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/axa-has-60-84-million-stake-in-danaher-co-dhr.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.