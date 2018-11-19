Axa Sells 115,144 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,144 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $75,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $126,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 82.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $297.79 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $252.23 and a 12-month high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

