B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $203,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 85.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $123.63 and a 12-month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

