B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 2,888 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 143,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $107.36 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

