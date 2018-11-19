Bank of America Corp DE Has $895,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at $117,277,984.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,462. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

LMAT opened at $27.58 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

