Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 210,512 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CETV stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $836.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

