Bank of Cyprus (BOCH) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08

News stories about Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Cyprus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bank of Cyprus stock opened at GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Monday. Bank of Cyprus has a 52 week low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.44 ($0.04).

Bank of Cyprus Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; car, personal, student, housing, business, business premises, and term loans, as well as financing for car hire-purchase; life and general insurance products; and trade finance, payment/money transfer, payroll, factoring, and electronic services.

