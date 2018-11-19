Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $432,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 55.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,627,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,328,000 after buying an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

