Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,861 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 438,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

