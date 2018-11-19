Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 63.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

