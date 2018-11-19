Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,540,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 501,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 612,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 170,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,164,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTB opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

