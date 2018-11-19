Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.61 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Healthcare Services Group worth $49,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,315,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,629 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 669,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,215,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,826,000 after purchasing an additional 528,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,150,000.

HCSG opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

