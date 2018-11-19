Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 606,060 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 606,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.17% of Scorpio Tankers worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 805.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.00 to $2.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $1.78 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

