Barclays Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target to C$99.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.40.

RY stock opened at C$95.37 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$93.13 and a 1-year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.02999982388802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.51, for a total transaction of C$1,064,289.82. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.48, for a total value of C$111,654.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock valued at $69,849 and sold 64,083 shares valued at $6,589,793.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

