Barclays Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.48 ($81.95).

Shares of LXS opened at €52.42 ($60.95) on Friday. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1 year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

