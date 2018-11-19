Barnes Group (B) Given a $66.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) has been assigned a $66.00 price target by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

B has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NYSE B traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.09. 83,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 618,888 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3,841.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 458,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 446,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,068,000 after purchasing an additional 406,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,098,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,041,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,543,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

