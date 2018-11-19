Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.40 million. Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Barnes & Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

BKS opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barnes & Noble has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barnes & Noble (BKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/barnes-noble-bks-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.