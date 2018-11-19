Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523,867 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 3.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $114,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 228,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 227,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 300,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 221,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ABX opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of -0.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

