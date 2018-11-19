Basf (BAS) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.95 ($104.60).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €69.37 ($80.66) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

