Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $166.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/beacon-investment-advisory-services-inc-has-10-28-million-holdings-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.