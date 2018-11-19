Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $16.82 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stock

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,000. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,530,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSJ stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

