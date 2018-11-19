Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,774,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.34.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/beacon-investment-advisory-services-inc-lowers-holdings-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.