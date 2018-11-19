Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 37.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,665 shares of company stock worth $16,807,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $246.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

