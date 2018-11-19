Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $247.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $209.91 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

