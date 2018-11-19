Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.53 ($45.96).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHIA opened at €32.72 ($38.05) on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.