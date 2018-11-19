Berenberg Bank Lowers Hastings Group (HSTG) Price Target to GBX 265

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities lowered Hastings Group to an add rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective (down previously from GBX 257 ($3.36)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Monday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 269.90 ($3.53) to GBX 209.90 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.34).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.45) on Thursday. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 129,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.