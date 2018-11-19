Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for K&S (SDF)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDF. equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cfra set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.08 ($24.52).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €16.87 ($19.61) on Friday. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

