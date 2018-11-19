BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $65.37 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

