Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 106,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,487.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

