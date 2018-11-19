Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,166,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,017,000 after acquiring an additional 722,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,642,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,065,000 after acquiring an additional 360,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,139,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,469 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

BRX stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

