Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,500 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $237.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.02.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,345 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

