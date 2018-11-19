BEST Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (BSTI)

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for BEST in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BEST’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BEST from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie raised BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. BEST has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BEST by 1,654.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BEST by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BEST by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BEST by 2,953.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 332,739 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

