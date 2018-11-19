BidaskClub Downgrades Baozun (BZUN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.47.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Baozun has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 3.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 105,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,609 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,401,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.