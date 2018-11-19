BidaskClub Downgrades Shotspotter (SSTI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $32.65 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $353.33 million, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,602,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 65.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 194,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth $137,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

